Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

