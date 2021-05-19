DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU remained flat at $$7.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,479. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOYU. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

