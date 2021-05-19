DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Down 1%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s share price traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.13). 43,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 311,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40. The company has a market cap of £56.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.65.

DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

