Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

RDY opened at $71.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

