DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $42.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Shares of DKNG opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $208,802,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

