Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.73.

DUK opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $140,645,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

