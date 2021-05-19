Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.59 and traded as low as C$8.23. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.57, with a volume of 759,277 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.81%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

