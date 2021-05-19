Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DX opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

