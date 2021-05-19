DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €214.70 ($252.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €227.32 and its 200 day moving average is €178.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.