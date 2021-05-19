Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ECC stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 5,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $436.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

