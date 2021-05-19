Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 439,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.