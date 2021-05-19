Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.900-6.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.29.

ETN traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.76. 1,948,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

