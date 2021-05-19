Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.71.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

