Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 78,754 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 557.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

CBOE stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

