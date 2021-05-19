Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 37,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,375. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $382.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.48 and its 200-day moving average is $355.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

