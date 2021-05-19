Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 61,163 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 387.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,163 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 321,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 32,659 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.47. The stock had a trading volume of 208,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.