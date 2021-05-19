Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 117,716 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 119,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,157. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

