Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.57.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $7.86 on Wednesday, hitting $441.60. 8,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,117. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.41 and its 200 day moving average is $412.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

