Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1,858.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 193,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Fluor by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

