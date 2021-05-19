Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 81,622 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,622 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

