Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

