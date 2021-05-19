Elamachain (ELAMA) Market Capitalization Hits $14.17 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00079493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.64 or 0.01308512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.67 or 0.10424754 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

