Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $386,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,127,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.