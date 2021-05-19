Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $94.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.48. 71,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,350. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

