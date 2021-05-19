Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.79 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.88 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.87. 128,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,350. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

