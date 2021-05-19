EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EMCHF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

