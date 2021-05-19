Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Empire State Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,157.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.