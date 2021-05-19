EnerSys (ENS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect EnerSys to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENS opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

