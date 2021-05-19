Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.95 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NETI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,925. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18. Eneti has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

NETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

