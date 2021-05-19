Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $16.11 on Monday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.