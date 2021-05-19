EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,815 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $2,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

