Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $314.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.90 million to $323.50 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $125.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total value of $3,697,518.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,796,063.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,333 shares of company stock valued at $37,310,704 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $122.85. 21,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,813. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $158.88. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

