Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $35,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

