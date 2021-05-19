Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $42.28 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $42,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $432.86 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

