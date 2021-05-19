Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,164 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $43,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

DEO opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $190.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

