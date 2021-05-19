Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,428 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

LQDH opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.19. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $96.87.

