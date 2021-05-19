Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -508.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.