ePlus (PLUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. ePlus has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.30.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,299,413 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

