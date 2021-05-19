EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

EQT opened at $22.72 on Monday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $74,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.