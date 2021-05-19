Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $142,992.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EQIX stock opened at $715.33 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 140.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

