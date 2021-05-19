Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,031. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EQX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.