Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 99,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,324,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

