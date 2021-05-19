Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Edap Tms S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edap Tms in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million.

EDAP has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $199.89 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

