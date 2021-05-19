Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.92. 4,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,894. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $70.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

