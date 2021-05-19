Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of EBKDY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 273,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

