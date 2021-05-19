Escape Hunt’s (ESC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Escape Hunt stock opened at GBX 34.90 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72. Escape Hunt has a 12-month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65).

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

