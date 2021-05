eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.45. The firm has a market cap of £65.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

About eServGlobal (LON:ESG)

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

