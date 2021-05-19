Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Raised to $62.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

ESNT stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,195.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,007 shares of company stock worth $1,406,700 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Essent Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,570,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

