Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $72.20

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.20, but opened at $68.42. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $71.62, with a volume of 314 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,427,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 842.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

