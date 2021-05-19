Ethereum Gold (ETG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $910.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $632,770.49 and $910.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00079140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.76 or 0.01313790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00104322 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

